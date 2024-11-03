Marbil stands firm on raid against 'mother of all scam hubs'

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil vowed on Sunday, November 3, 2024, to further intensify the campaign against illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in relation to the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on banning all Pogos in the country starting January 1.

In a statement, Marbil lauded the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), led by Major General Ronnie Cariaga, for its recent successful operation that dismantled the so-called “mother of all scam hubs” at Century Peak Tower in Manila last week.

“This operation is a testament to the dedication of our PNP-ACG personnel, whose relentless pursuit of justice has exposed and disrupted a significant hub of criminal activity linked to online scams, illegal gambling, and human trafficking,” Marbil said.

“We have two months to go to clear the country of these illegal Pogos,” he added.

On October 29, police elements from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) led by Major General Sidney Hernia and other PNP units, including the PNP-ACG, raided a 40-story building on Adriatico Street in Manila, which had reportedly become a central hub for various Pogo operations, harboring hundreds of individuals involved in illicit activities, including 69 foreign nationals.

The building is allegedly where undocumented Pogo workers continued their operations after their firms from various parts of the country were raided and ordered closed by authorities, including one linked to dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

The operation received strong support from Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña, who expressed appreciation for the PNP’s success and praised their unwavering commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

Lacuña acknowledged the PNP’s swift and decisive action as a vital step in safeguarding Manila’s communities from illegal activities linked to cybercrime, human trafficking, and other forms of exploitation.

Marbil noted that the operation serves as a powerful demonstration of the PNP-ACG’s expertise and commitment to effective law enforcement.

He also clarified that operations targeting cybercrimes are executed exclusively by the PNP and the National Bureau of Immigration, as these agencies possess the specialized skills necessary to address such offenses.

Marbil reiterated the PNP’s unwavering commitment to file charges against all individuals involved, including the facility’s owner, as forensic analysis of the evidence continues.

It can be recalled that the 69 apprehended foreign nationals working in the alleged “mother of all scam hubs” were released pending the filing of charges against them.

“This operation not only exposes the vast reach of illegal Pogo activities but also reinforces the unwavering resolve of law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks, uphold public safety, and preserve the rule of law in every sector of cyber enforcement,” said Marbil.

Earlier, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) tagged the raid as a "flawed operation" after they were "falsely associated" with it.

“We never release any foreign national caught in Pogos because all our operations are always properly coordinated with the DOJ-IACAT (Department of Justice-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking) and the Bureau of Immigration. Please do not associate PAOCC with flawed operations,” said PAOCC.

During his State of the Nation Address in July, Marcos gave Pogos until December 31 to cease operations in order to stop the chaos they have caused in the country.

He made the order following the conduct of raids in two major illegal Pogo hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, which unveiled its involvement in illegal activities such as human trafficking, kidnapping, and “even murder” in the guise of a legitimate operation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)