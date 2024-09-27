Marbil to new CIDG chief: Restore integrity, rebuild public confidence

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has directed new Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III to lead a full-scale internal cleanup of the CIDG to restore its integrity and rebuild public confidence.

“The CIDG must set the highest standard of professionalism and ethical conduct,” Marbil said in a statement as Torre officially assumed as the 49th chief of the CIDG through a simple turnover ceremony at Camp Crame on Thursday afternoon.

“I have complete trust in Brig. Gen. Torre’s ability to address the challenges within the CIDG. His proven track record shows his capability to confront these issues head-on, and I am confident he will take on this mission with unyielding commitment,” he added.

PNP Chief of the Directorial Staff Lt. Gen. Jon Arnaldo presided over the turnover of the office from Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco to Torre.

Francisco moved to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).

Marbil emphasized the CIDG's pivotal role in maintaining the credibility of police investigations and ensuring justice is served.

He tasked Torre to eliminate any internal issues or personnel who compromise the group’s integrity.

“There’s no room for complacency or misconduct within the CIDG. We must identify and address any wrongdoing, ensuring that the CIDG maintains its critical role in our law enforcement operations,” Marbil said.

Marbil said he expects swift and decisive action, focusing on strengthening investigative operations, expediting case resolutions, and fostering greater accountability and transparency across the organization.

“Every member of the CIDG must be held accountable for their actions. The public deserves transparency, and we are committed to showing that the PNP stands firmly for the rule of law,” Marbil said.

Torre expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the trust placed in him by the PNP leadership as he acknowledged the significant accomplishments of Francisco and highlighted his familiarity with the unit's operations, having previously served as Deputy Director for Operations.

Torre said unity and teamwork will remain essential to the CIDG's continued success.

Torre’s designation came more than two weeks after his successful supervision of the 16-day operation that led to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and four other wanted persons for qualified trafficking inside the religious group’s compound in Davao City.

He vowed to continue the legacy of excellence that has made CIDG the premier investigative arm of the PNP. (PNA)