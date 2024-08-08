Marbil vows preservation of human life, rule of law in fight vs illegal drugs

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil reiterated on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the national police agency’s commitment to preserving human life and ensuring the well-being and dignity of every member of the community, particularly in the fight against illegal drugs and maintaining peace and order.

In his speech during the 123rd Police Service Anniversary with the theme “Sa Bagong Pilipinas ang Gusto ng Pulis Ligtas Ka” held at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Marbil said the campaign against illegal drugs under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration focused on upholding the dignity of the society by sticking to the rule of law, particularly on the aspect of human rights.

He said the PNP’s law enforcement strategic plans include prevention of the proliferation of illegal drugs and rehabilitation of drug users, which also include their reintegration into society through collaboration with various stakeholders and community engagements.

“Our battle against drug abuse transcends mere law enforcement. It fundamentally aims to uphold the very fabric of our society as we pursue our anti-illegal drug campaign targeting high-value targets and identifying drug sources,” said Marbil.

Since July 2022 when Marcos took office, the PNP seized around P36.5 billion worth of illegal drugs, which includes almost P10 billion worth of shabu that were intercepted in Alitagtag, Batangas in April.

Marbil also noted a significant decrease in rape, carnapping, and robbery along with a 21.09 percent reduction in cybercrime incidents.

He said the PNP has beefed up its community deployment with 85 percent of its personnel fielded in the streets.

“Our communities, our streets, and fear has diminished, and families enjoy their homes without the looming threat of crime. Children play freely with genuine smiles and the improved safety has enhanced the quality of life attracting more visitors and boosting community well-being,” said Marbil.

The top cop also reported to Marcos, who graced the event, the P553 million worth of newly acquired firearms and mobility assets to strengthen the PNP’s capacity to maintain peace and security in communities.

This consists of 20 units of 4x4 personnel carriers, 299 units of light motorcycles, 193 units of light transport vehicles, 75 units of patrol jeeps, and 155 units of 5.56 mm light machine guns, with a total procurement value of P505.53 million.

Marbil said the PNP’s capability enhancement program is committed to advancing the agency’s move, shoot, communicate, and investigative capabilities.

His initiative encompasses a fleet of 2,379 vehicles, 28,580 firearms, and 8,189 pieces of communication and investigation equipment.

“These upgrades have significantly enhanced our operational capacity, ensuring more effective and efficient responses in bolstering community safety. We are also proud to announce the completion of PNP indoor firing range with phases 2 and 3 underway. This state-of-the-art soundproof facility provides 24/7 access for uninterrupted training regardless of weather conditions or external factors,” he said.

“We have intensified our modernization efforts and advancement. The digital threats the establishment of the cyber security operations center represent a pivotal advance in ensuring modern infrastructure. We strictly follow the 85/15 deployment scheme while the remaining 15 percent handle administrative functions,” he added.

For his part, Marcos expressed confidence that the strong partnership between the PNP and the public will help the country become more peaceful and prosperous.

He noted that police operations are now conducted in as humane, truthful, and bloodless a manner as possible.

Marcos directed Marbil to continue with programs that will strengthen the trust and confidence of the Filipino people in the police.

“Wherein our police are not feared but welcomed in our communities; wherein communities work with the police out of trust —not mere compliance; and wherein citizens themselves become partners, vigilant partners against crime,” he said.

“In carrying out this task, the police need to be disciplined, transparent, and fair. Erring and corrupt police personnel will face the appropriate sanctions. Remember your mandate and [place public] safety and service [at] the core of your duty,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)