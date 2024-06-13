Marbil vows prosecution of erring cops

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil assured on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the prosecution of erring police personnel in light of the series of arrests of cops involved in illegal activities.

In an interview with reporters, Marbil expressed dismay over the recent arrest of policemen due to involvement in crime activities such as moonlighting, harassment, kidnapping and carnapping, as well as the murder of their fellow public servants.

He assured that these bad eggs that taint the image of the national police agency will be dismissed from the service and will be put behind bars.

“We make sure that ‘yung mga pulis natin na involve (in illegal activities) hindi na po sila makakabalik ng serbisyo at makukulong po sila. Yun po ‘yung gusto natin,” he said.

(We make sure that the police officers involved in illegal activities will not be able to return to service and will be imprisoned. That is what we want.)

Marbil said the immediate superiors of the erring cops will also not be spared from any investigation.

“Pag may na-involve na pulis kasama na rin po ‘yung commander, we put accountability on the commanders…meron silang accountability and responsibility to look after their men,” he added.

(When a police officer is involved, the commander is also included. We put accountability on the commanders... they have the accountability and responsibility to look after their men.)

In May, Captain Roland Moralde was killed following a gunfight with a group of men, including two policemen, in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The two policemen voluntarily surrendered themselves to the police but were later released following the issuance of a release order by the court.

After a few weeks, two Special Action Force (SAF) commandos, Police Corporal George Rojo Mabuti and Patrolman Roger Ramos Valdez, who were assigned in Zamboanga, were arrested in Muntinlupa after being involved in a brawl.

It was later found out that they were engaged in moonlighting activities by providing unauthorized VIP security to a Chinese national involved in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

On June 3, four Manila cops, including a police major, were arrested over the kidnapping-for-ransom of two Chinese tourists and the attempted abduction of two others.

Last week, police arrested Police Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Ines Jr., 52, and his two civilian cohorts in an entrapment operation in Parañaque City after attempting to sell a vehicle they just rented.

The PNP also ordered the overhaul of the Bamban Tarlac Police Station over its alleged failure to monitor the illegal activities in an unlicensed Pogo hub, which is a stone throw away from the municipal hall.

In the National Capital Region alone, Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez said over 500 erring cops were dismissed from the service in 2023.

Marbil said that while they are quick to punish erring cops, they are quicker in recognizing those who are doing good in their jobs.

The top cop led the awarding of 61 police personnel of the NCR Police Office, including those who took part in significant police operations such as the arrest of a foreign national allegedly linked to the over P9 billion shabu in Alitagtag, Batangas and the apprehension of the suspect in the fatal road-rage related shooting incident in Edsa Makati.

“Gusto natin kapag may ginawa ang pulis natin mabilis din ang commendation and we are happy ang ginagawa ng regional directir natin binibigyan natin sila ng financial award not because ‘yung gusto namin pera but because ‘yung nagastos nila doon sa kanilang operation. So mabilis ‘yung pagpalit kapag nag-operate sila, ambilis po ang release ng MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses) natin for them again to do their job,” he said.

(We want our police officers to receive commendation quickly when they do something commendable. We are pleased that our regional director is providing them with financial awards, not because we want money, but to cover the expenses incurred during their operations. This way, the funds are quickly replenished after an operation, and the release of our Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses is expedited to enable them to continue their work efficiently.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)