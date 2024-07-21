Marbil vows 'zero-tolerance' on erring cops

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil reiterated on Sunday, July 21, 2024, his leadership’s commitment to weed out the national police agency of erring personnel.

In a statement on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Marbil emphasized a “zero-tolerance” policy towards misconduct and abuse within the police force.

“We have no room for erring officers in our ranks. The PNP is fully dedicated to upholding the law and ensuring that every police officer adheres to the strictest code of conduct. Misconduct and abuse will be met with the full force of our internal disciplinary mechanisms,” Marbil said.

Highlighting the effectiveness of the PNP’s internal disciplinary mechanism (IDM), Marbil assured swift and stringent measures to penalize, punish, and charge police officers involved in misconduct.

“This underscores the PNP’s commitment to maintaining integrity and professionalism within the organization,” he said.

“The time for complacency is over. We will not tolerate any form of misconduct within our ranks,” he added.

Marbil also expressed strong support for plans to strengthen the PNP-Internal Affairs Service (IAS), which will enhance investigations and ensure appropriate disciplinary action as he highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat crime, address illegal drugs, and boost public trust in the PNP.

Acknowledging instances of wrongdoing by some officers, Marbil reiterated the PNP’s dedication to accountability and pledged to thoroughly investigate those involved in misconduct.

Earlier, the IAS said from July 2022 to July 2024, charges were filed against 6,256 personnel with around 2,550 facing administrative penalties ranging from reprimand to dismissal.

The IAS also recommended the dismissal of 527 cops due to various infractions.

To further promote transparency and accountability, Marbil said the PNP is investing in new technologies, including AI-powered body cameras.

Marbil also earlier directed increased police visibility, quicker response times, and closer collaboration with the Justice Department to ensure fair prosecution of criminals.

The top cop also emphasized the need for expedited police investigations, setting new timelines of 5-10 days for minor cases and 2 months for more serious offenses.

He also noted the importance of providing legal support to officers facing counter-charges, recognizing the challenges they often encounter.

The PNP encourages the public to report any instances of police wrongdoing or illegal activities, underscoring the importance of collaboration in creating a safer and more secure environment for all. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)