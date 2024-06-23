Marbil warns cops against involvement in illegal Pogos

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil reminded on Sunday, June 23, 2024, police personnel to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of integrity, as the agency implements a crackdown against illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos).

In a statement, Marbil ensured that policemen who will be involved in irregularities in operations against Pogo will be held accountable.

"Integrity and accountability are the cornerstones of our public service. We remain committed to ensuring that our officers uphold these values," he said.

"This policy serves as a reminder: engage in illegal activities, and you will be dealt with accordingly," he added.

Following the raids in Pogo hubs, which resulted in the discovery of its involvement in illegal activities such as hacking, human trafficking, scams, fraud and kidnapping, the PNP intensified its efforts against illegal Pogos or those operating without appropriate documentary requirements and permits.

These operations have led to numerous arrests, seizure of illicit equipment, and significant disruption of unlawful activities.

Marbil commended the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and its Anti-cybercrime Group for their exemplary performance and relentless pursuit of justice against the illegal Pogos.

”Their strategic planning and effective execution have safeguarded the public and demonstrated the PNP's capability to tackle complex criminal networks," he said.

In support of these efforts, Benhur Abalos Jr., secretary of the Interior and Local Government, reaffirmed his support for the PNP's initiatives, emphasizing the importance of integrity and accountability in law enforcement.

The PNP chief also reassured the public of the PNP's commitment to maintaining public order and security through these measures. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)