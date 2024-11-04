‘Marce’ further intensifies east of Bicol

TROPICAL Storm Marce has further intensified over the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region and may make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or mainland northern Cagayan on Thursday (November 7) or Friday (November 8).

This was announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as it located the center of Marce at 740 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2024.

Pagasa said the tropical storm was packing maximum winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa as it moved west northwestward at 30 km/h.

No wind signal has so far been raised, but Pagasa said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan Monday night (November 4) or Tuesday morning (November 5).

Pagasa also said that Marce may enhance the northeasterly wind flow, which may occur within the week, as the storm moves northwestward within the Philippine area of responsibility.

This and the trough of the tropical cyclone will bring rains over extreme northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning Monday, November 4, or on Tuesday, November 5, added Pagasa.

It said a weather advisor may be issued over the next days as Marce moves closer toward northern Luzon.

Marce was also forecast to move generally west northwestward Monday until Tuesday (November 5) before turning westward at a slow pace over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

“On the forecast track, Marce will make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or mainland northern Cagayan on Thursday evening (7 November) or Friday (8 November) early morning. Due to uncertainty in the strength of the high pressure area north of Marce, the forecast track may still change and bring the landfall point to mainland Cagayan-Isabela area,” said Pagasa.

It said the tropical cyclone is expected to gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category Monday night, or Tuesday morning.

It may also reach typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning. “Rapid intensification is likely,” said Pagasa. (LMY)