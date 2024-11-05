Marce intensifies into typhoon; Batanes, 11 areas under TCWS 1

SEVERAL areas in extreme northern Luzon have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 due to “Marce,” which has intensified into a typhoon.

In its 11 a.m. Tuesday (November 5) weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Marce was spotted at 590 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa as of 10 a.m.

The typhoon was moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

TCWS 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Bayombong, Solano, Quezon, Kasibu), the northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Saguday, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Maddela) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

Wind speed ranging from 39 to 61 km/h with expected minimal to minor threat to life and property is expected in these areas.

Marce will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, said Pagasa.

“Marce is expected to continue intensifying and may reach its peak intensity prior to possible landfall over Babuyan Islands or Cagayan,” Pagasa said, adding that the typhoon will exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening (November 8) or early Saturday morning (November 9).

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, convened all concerned government agencies to ensure preparedness on the possible impact of Marce. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)