Marce intensifies over Philippine Sea east of Isabela

TYPHOON Marce has slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea east of Isabela province in northern Luzon, said the state weather bureau Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2024.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Marce was spotted at 480 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the typhoon was moving northwestward at 25 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora) in Luzon.

Pagasa said local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland or mountainous areas exposed to winds, while winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction.

It added that the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of Marce is TCWS 4.

The weather bureau forecast Marce to move generally west northwestward Tuesday until Wednesday, November 6, 2024, before decelerating and turning westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

Based on the forecast track, Marce was expected to make landfall or pass close to Babuyan Islands or the northern portion of mainland Cagayan on Thursday afternoon or evening, November 7.

Marce may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, November 8. It is also expected to continue intensifying and may reach its peak intensity before making landfall over Babuyan Islands or Cagayan. (LMY)