‘Marce’ makes landfall in Santa Ana, Cagayan

LIFE threatening conditions persist over northeastern Cagayan as Typhoon Marce (Yinxing) made landfall over Santa Ana town in Cagayan province Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2024.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the center of Marce was spotted in the vicinity of Santa Ana, Cagayan packing maximum winds of 175 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 940 hPa.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the typhoon was moving westward at 10 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 was raised over the northern portion of Cagayan (Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Gattaran, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Lasam) including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Flora, Calanasan, Pudtol), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Vintar, Dumalneg, Adams, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos).

TCWS 3 was hoisted over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Danglas, Lagayan, Lacub, San Juan, La Paz, Bangued), and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo).

The northern and central portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Santa Maria, Divilacan, Tumauini, Maconacon, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Palanan, Ilagan City, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quirino, San Mariano, Gamu, Roxas, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Benito Soliven, Luna, Aurora, San Manuel, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Cabatuan), the rest of Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hungduan), the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan), the rest of Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Balaoan, Luna, Santol) were placed under TCWS 2.

Under TCWS 1 were the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan), and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria).

Pagasa said there is a high risk of life threatening storm surge with peak surge heights exceeding three meters in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union.

It said Marce will move generally westward, emerge over Aparri Bay, and possibly make another landfall along the coast of northwestern mainland Cagayan Thursday night, November 7.

It will also emerge over the West Philippines early morning Friday, November 8.

“Regardless of the position of the center of the eye in the next several hours, it must be emphasized that potentially life threatening conditions due to typhoon-force winds, storm surge inundation, and torrential rainfall will be experienced in the Babuyan Islands and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao,” Pagasa warned.

It also said that after crossing the northern portion of northern Luzon, Marce will continue moving generally westward and exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) region Friday afternoon or evening.

“The surge of the northeasterly wind flow will result in a generally southwestward movement beginning on Sunday, November 10,” said Pagasa.

It said the possibility of Marce reaching super typhoon category after crossing northeastern Cagayan is still not ruled out.

However, weakening is expected within the day due to interaction with the terrain of mainland Luzon and the possible dry air intrusion from the prevailing northeasterly wind flow.

“Nevertheless, it will remain as a typhoon throughout its passage within the PAR region. The surge of the northeasterly wind flow will trigger a continuous period of weakening during the weekend,” Pagasa said. (LMY)