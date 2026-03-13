March 20 declared a regular holiday nationwide for Eid’l Fitr

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared March 20, 2026 a regular holiday across the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the announcement was made by Marcos during the Grand Iftar held in Malacañang, where he joined members of the Muslim community and leaders from different parts of the country.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the declaration reflects the government’s respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos.

Eid’l Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month devoted to prayer, reflection, charity, and fasting. It is one of the most important holidays in Islam and is traditionally observed with communal prayers, feasts, and acts of charity following the month-long fasting during Ramadan.

The Palace also extended its greetings to the Muslim community in the Philippines and around the world as they prepare to celebrate the occasion with their families and communities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)