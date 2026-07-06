Marcoleta arrested on plunder charge

SENATOR Rodante Marcoleta was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2026, over plunder charges linked to the alleged undeclared campaign donations totaling P75 million that he received during the 2025 election period.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served the arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Marcoleta at the Office of the Clerk of Court.

Also ordered arrested were Marcoleta’s co-accused, former Anakalusugan representative Mike Defensor, and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu.

Marcoleta was at the Sandiganbayan when the court announced the issuance of the arrest warrant. He had gone there to file a motion to quash the plunder charges filed against him and the three others by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, July 3.

The court denied the motion, with Associate Justice Karl Miranda of the Sandiganbayan Third Division saying it found probable cause to pursue the charges and issue the arrest warrant against the lawmaker.

Miranda clarified that the issuance of an arrest warrant does not constitute a determination of guilt.

The court also issued a hold departure order against the four accused.

Marcoleta was committed to the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former senator Bong Revilla were previously detained over cases related to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), commonly known as the pork barrel fund.

The case stemmed from Marcoleta’s public acknowledgment that he received P30 million from Defensor, P25 million from Espiritu, and P20 million from Viray.

Marcoleta, however, maintains that the donations were lawful and claims the charges are politically motivated.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Marcoleta and the three others with one count of plunder each and with violating Presidential Decree 46, which prohibits public officials from accepting gifts in connection with their office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)