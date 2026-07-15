Marcoleta committed to QC jail

MANILA – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said Wednesday that Senator Rodante Marcoleta has been committed to the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory.

A statement from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and a text message from BJMP spokesperson, Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera, said Marcoleta, who is facing a non-bailable plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman, was committed to the Quezon City Jail at 10:49 a.m. pursuant to a commitment order issued by the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

"The BJMP assures that no special treatment will be given to any PDL (person deprived of liberty) under the Bureau's custody," Bustinera said.

Moreover, the DILG assured the public that the BJMP will continue to uphold its mandate with professionalism, impartiality, and strict adherence to established rules and procedures.

Marcoleta was earlier diagnosed by the Philippine National Police-General Hospital (PNPGH) with mild pneumonia and elevated cholesterol, aside from elevated blood pressure, which was controlled a few days after his arrest.

Marcoleta underwent a medical checkup at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Tuesday, following a Sandiganbayan order. In a hearing on Wednesday, PGH director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi told the anti-graft court that the lawmaker no longer requires further hospitalization.

The senator was under the custody of the Philippine National Police after his arrest for a non-bailable plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman over undeclared campaign donations.

Marcoleta voluntarily appeared before the Sandiganbayan on July 6 as he filed a motion to quash in relation to the plunder and indirect bribery case filed against him and his co-accused, former congressman Mike Defensor, and businessmen Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viray. (PNA)