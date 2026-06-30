Marcoleta: Impending plunder case part of ‘coordinated effort’ to silence me

“Makikita po ninyo, wala na po tayong kakampi. Ang kasalanan ko lamang po ay yung paglingkuran kayo, kung kasalanan pong matatawag yan. Na humarap sa kanila ng buong tapang para sa ganon ay malaman ninyo ang totoo. Malaman ninyo kung sino ang nagkasala sapagkat gusto nating papanagutin lahat ang mga taong ito,” he said.

(As you can see, we no longer have allies. My only ‘offense’ is serving you, if that can even be called a mistake -- facing them with courage so that you may know the truth. So that you may know who is at fault, because we want all these people to be held accountable.)

“Ngunit kapag ako'y kanilang inaresto, hindi na po matutuloy yan. Akala po nila ay maililibing ito sa limot. Ang isa pa pong inaasahan nila ay hindi na po ako makakasali doon sa impeachment proceedings na nakatakda pong magsimula sa susunod na linggo. Samakatuwid, dalawang ibon sa isang putok, mga kababayan,” he added.

(But if they arrest me, that will no longer push through. They think this will be buried and forgotten. Another thing they are hoping for is that I will no longer be able to take part in the impeachment proceedings that are set to begin next week. In other words, two birds with one stone, my fellow citizens.)

Marcoleta argued that recent developments show what he described as a pattern of prosecuting individuals who seek to expose alleged corruption while failing to pursue those he believes are primarily responsible.

The senator pointed to a complaint he said has been pending since April 2026 against former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, and questioned why, according to him, no comparable action has been taken in that case.

He also referred to a former Department of Public Works and Highways official who, he alleged, had been turned into a state witness.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday, June 29, 2026, said the Office of the Ombudsman is working to have former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan serve as a state witness in its ongoing investigation on alleged anomalies involving government flood control projects.

Marcoleta maintained that his role in Senate inquiries into alleged irregularities in flood control projects made him a target.

The senator has previously chaired the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee during its investigation on alleged anomalies in government flood control projects.

Marcoleta also questioned what he described as the timing of the Ombudsman's actions.

He noted that Senator Panfilo Lacson had earlier remarked that additional senators could face imprisonment, saying this appeared to suggest prior knowledge of the developments.

“So talagang maliwanag na planado po ito, mga kababayan. Kasi dalawang linggo bago nagpahayag ang ating Ombudsman, sinabi na rin ni Ping Lacson na tila siyam pa na senador ang makukulong. Parang alam na niya ang mangyayari,” said Marcoleta.

(So it is really clear that this is planned, my fellow citizens. Because two weeks before our Ombudsman made a statement, Ping Lacson also said that it seems nine more senators will be jailed. It’s as if he already knew what would happen.)

“Gaya po nang nauna ko nang ipinahayag sa inyo, alam kong gagawin nila ito. Alam kong aarestuhin nila ako. Alam kong ikukulong nila ako. Ngunit hindi po dahilan yan para tumigil ako sa paglilingkod sa inyo,” he added.

(As I previously told you, I knew they would do this. I knew they would arrest me. I knew they would imprison me. But that is not a reason for me to stop serving you.)

Marcoleta's statement comes as members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo continue to hold a lightning rally at the People Power Monument along Edsa in Quezon City to express support for him. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)