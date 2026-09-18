Marcoleta won’t bid for furlough to vote on impeachment threshold

Senator Rodante Marcoleta said Thursday he will not ask the Sandiganbayan to grant him temporary release to vote on whether to revise the 16-vote requirement for conviction amid Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“No, I will not move for a furlough just to vote for the threshold,” Marcoleta said in a press briefing after his bail hearing in the plunder indictment at the Sandiganbayan.

He said the 16-vote conviction threshold is already in the Constitution, adding, “Nobody has a right to change the Constitution.”

Marcoleta faces a plunder case for receiving PHP75 million in contributions for his Senate bid in the 2025 midterm elections.

During the anti-graft court hearing, a witness testified that Marcoleta solicited donations from businessman Aristotle Viray.

When asked by Sandiganbayan 3rd Division chairperson Karl Miranda, Field Investigation Bureau Director Maria Melinda Mananghaya-Henson of the Office of the Ombudsman said, "It was accused Marcoleta who actually solicited (the donation)” from Viray.

Marcoleta was a member of the House of Representatives when he ran for the Senate.

Marcoleta, Viray, former Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Michael Defensor, and businessman Joseph Espiritu are co-accused in the plunder case. (PNA)

Related Articles