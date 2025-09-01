Marcos accepted Bonoan’s resignation over command responsibility

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Monday, September 1, 2025, that he accepted the resignation of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan due to command responsibility amid the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects across the country.

“I think it was Secretary Bonoan who said that basically he took responsibility, all of these things happened, all of these problems happened under his watch,” Marcos told reporters.

“So under the principle of command responsibility, he felt that he should leave his post,” he added.

After accepting Bonoan’s resignation, Marcos appointed Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon as the new DPWH secretary.

Dizon and Lawyer Giovanni Lopez, who was named acting DOTr secretary, took their oaths Monday, September 1, 2025, administered by Marcos.

Marcos said he appointed Dizon to lead the DPWH after performing well as DOTr secretary in initiating improvements and implementing reforms.

“He’s done a very good job at the DOTr. And I think he’s already set the stage for all of the things that we need to do. So, he can now leave it and go to Public Works because he’s also familiar with the workings of the Department of Public Works and Highways,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)