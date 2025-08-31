Marcos accepts Bonoan’s resignation, appoints Dizon as new DPWH chief

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the Malacañang announced on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

In a statement, the Malacañang said Bonoan’s resignation is effective September 1, 2025.

Subsequently, Marcos appointed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new DPWH chief.

“Secretary Dizon has been tasked to conduct a full organizational sweep of the department and ensure that public funds are used solely for infrastructure that truly protects and benefits the Filipino people,” the Malacañang said.

Marcos named DOTr Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and Procurement lawyer Giovanni Lopez as the acting secretary of the agency.

“These decisions reflect the administration’s firm resolve to clean up corruption, strengthen institutions, and deliver honest and effective public service under Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.

Malacañang said Marcos has established an Independent Commission to Investigate Flood Control Anomalies for the conduct of a comprehensive review of projects, identify irregularities, and recommend accountability measures to ensure public trust in infrastructure spending.

Marcos earlier ordered an in-depth investigation on bogus flood control projects across the country that greatly contributed to the massive flooding in communities during the recent series of weather disturbances.

Over the past weeks, the President inspected anomalous flood projects in Bulacan, Marikina, Iloilo and Benguet.

Following an inspection in one of the ghost flood projects in Bulacan worth more than P55 million, Marcos said he is not only disappointed but instead “very angry.”

He mulled filing charges against the officials involved in the anomalous projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)