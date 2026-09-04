Marcos admin proposes P197.3-B rail budget for 2027

MANILA – The Marcos administration is proposing PHP197.3 billion for the country’s rail transport program in 2027, more than triple this year’s funding, as it accelerates major projects including the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System and the country’s first underground railway.

Under the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Rail Transport Program will receive PHP141.96 billion more, or a 256.54-percent increase, from the PHP55.34 billion provided under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a statement Thursday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said around PHP191.28 billion, or nearly 97 percent of the proposed rail budget, will fund two flagship projects — PHP123.84 billion for the NSCR System and PHP67.44 billion for Phase I of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

The DBM said the massive investment places railway expansion is at the center of the administration’s transportation agenda, as the government seeks to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity and bring Filipinos closer to jobs and economic opportunities.

The NSCR will receive the largest allocation at PHP123.84 billion, more than four times its PHP28.79-billion funding under the 2026 GAA.

“The NSCR is envisioned as a major transport backbone connecting Metro Manila with the fast-growing economic centers of Central Luzon and Calabarzon,” the DBM said.

The project includes the 37.75-kilometer Tutuban-Malolos segment, with extensions covering 52.65 kilometers from Malolos, Bulacan to Clark, Pampanga, and 56.86 kilometers from Solis, Manila to Calamba, Laguna.

Once completed, the entire system will have 35 stations spanning Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga and Laguna.

The Tutuban-Malolos segment alone is projected to serve more than 300,000 passengers daily during its opening year and reduce travel time between Tutuban and Malolos to about 35 minutes.

The government is also seeking PHP67.44 billion for Phase I of the Metro Manila Subway Project, more than triple its PHP20.39-billion allocation under the 2026 GAA.

The country’s first underground urban railway will span 33 kilometers with 17 stations, with its main line traversing Valenzuela and Bicutan and a spur line connecting to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The subway is designed to connect with existing and future railways, including Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Lines 3 and 7, Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2, and the future MRT-4.

It will also interoperate with the NSCR System at the Senate, FTI and Bicutan stations, allowing commuters to transfer between railway systems.

The proposed 2027 budget also provides funding for other major rail projects.

The LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension Project will receive a proposed PHP1.17 billion, up from PHP799.64 million in 2026. The project covers an 11.7-kilometer extension from Baclaran to Niog Station in Bacoor, Cavite.

Another PHP1.94 billion is proposed for the MRT Line 3 Rehabilitation Project, nearly four times its PHP500-million 2026 GAA allocation.

The proposed funding will support the rehabilitation and upgrading of the 16.9-kilometer rail line, including its trains, tracks, signaling system, power supply system, overhead catenary system, communications system, depot and station equipment.

The government is also proposing around PHP603.89 million for interim operations of the LRT-1 South Extension Project (SEP)-Common Station, which will connect LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7 at EDSA and North Avenue and eventually link with the MMSP.

Overall, the proposed PHP197.30-billion allocation is PHP73.18 billion, or 58.96 percent, higher than the PHP124.12 billion proposed for rail transport under the 2026 NEP. (PNA)