Marcos: AI-driven project Pax Silica hub to boost jobs, economy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026, threw his support behind the proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub, saying the project will position the Philippines as a key player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry while generating high-quality jobs and strengthening the country's economy.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos cited the planned industrial hub as one of the government's major initiatives to attract strategic foreign investments and move the Philippines up the global technology value chain.

“A product of the 23-member strong and US-led Pax Silica Initiative, the Pax Silica Industrial Hub will create an ecosystem that will have AI at its core. It will bring quality jobs to our people, accelerate our industrial competitiveness, and revitalize our economy,” he said.

“As a strategic component of the Luzon Economic Corridor, the hub will be an advanced manufacturing and logistics center in the global AI and technology value chain,” he added.