Marcos: AI-driven project Pax Silica hub to boost jobs, economy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026, threw his support behind the proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub, saying the project will position the Philippines as a key player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry while generating high-quality jobs and strengthening the country's economy.
In his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos cited the planned industrial hub as one of the government's major initiatives to attract strategic foreign investments and move the Philippines up the global technology value chain.
“A product of the 23-member strong and US-led Pax Silica Initiative, the Pax Silica Industrial Hub will create an ecosystem that will have AI at its core. It will bring quality jobs to our people, accelerate our industrial competitiveness, and revitalize our economy,” he said.
“As a strategic component of the Luzon Economic Corridor, the hub will be an advanced manufacturing and logistics center in the global AI and technology value chain,” he added.
The proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub has drawn opposition from several progressive and environmental groups.
During Independence Day protests in June and in subsequent demonstrations, activists criticized the US-backed initiative, raising concerns over its potential environmental impact, water and energy consumption, the possible displacement of communities, and what they described as increased foreign influence over the country's strategic industries.
Protesters also questioned the project's links to the broader geopolitical competition surrounding AI technologies and semiconductor supply chains.
Marcos highlighted the project while discussing the continued inflow of foreign investments under his administration, attributing investor confidence to reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and accelerating digital transformation.
He noted that more than P6 trillion worth of investments have been facilitated through the government's Green Lane program over the past three years, with these projects expected to generate more than 400,000 jobs for Filipinos.
He also pointed to the continuous expansion of economic zones across the country as part of efforts to attract investments beyond Metro Manila.
“We continue to strive for bigger and greater things, venturing into areas heretofore unimaginable. That is, strategic and emerging industries that position our country in the global value-chain, such as in the fields of pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, luxury goods, technology, and logistics,” said Marcos.
The President also noted that the country currently has 23 free trade agreements with other countries, either in force or under active negotiations.
He said the country’s growing exports reflects the high productivity and the increasing competitiveness of its products and services in the international trade market.
“It now behooves us to reinforce our strengths, enhance our comparative advantage, and diversify our portfolio,” said Marcos.
“On this principle, we have maintained our competitiveness in supplying critical components to top tech companies in the world. We have also maintained export competitiveness for our indigenous farm products, such as ube, coconut, bananas, and other tropical fruits. Now, we have ventured into new and viable ones, like enoki mushrooms,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)