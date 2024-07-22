Marcos orders total ban of Pogo

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate banning of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in the country.

In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered on Monday, July 22, 2024, Marcos said Pogos have caused chaos in the country, hence it should be stopped.

“Kailangan nang itigil ang panggugulo nito sa ating lipunan at paglalapastangan sa ating bansa. Effective today, all Pogos are banned,” he said.