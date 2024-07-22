Marcos orders total ban of Pogo

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate banning of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in the country.
In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered on Monday, July 22, 2024, Marcos said Pogos have caused chaos in the country, hence it should be stopped.
“Kailangan nang itigil ang panggugulo nito sa ating lipunan at paglalapastangan sa ating bansa. Effective today, all Pogos are banned,” he said.
Marcos instructed the Department of Labor and Employment to find new jobs for the Filipino workers who will be affected by his order against Pogo.
Pagcor earlier said that of the nearly 300 Pogos in 2023, only 46 were given renewed license to operate due to the “illegal activities” of the others.
Pogos are in hot water following the discovery of two illegal firms in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga that were found to be involved in scamming activities, human trafficking, money laundering, kidnapping, torture, sexual abuse and even murder.
Various groups and several lawmakers earlier called for the total ban of Pogos in the country, citing it as a threat to national security. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)