Marcos-allied political parties strategize for midterm polls

KEY leaders from the country’s major political parties, including the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., met on Monday evening, August 19, 2024, to lay out a strategic plan for the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, president of the ruling Lakas-CMD, said the discussion centered on fostering unity, preventing internal conflicts, and ensuring that the coalition's strategy for the May 2025 polls is both cohesive and effective.

He said the meeting marked the first gathering of key leaders of Marcos-allied political parties, now united under the banner of “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

The other political parties involved were the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), the Nacionalista Party (NP), and the National Unity Party (NUP).

“This is more than just a strategic planning session; it is a declaration of our shared commitment to the Filipino people,” said Romualdez.

“Our unity is our strength, and today, we solidify that bond to ensure that our vision for a better Philippines will continue to be realized. We are here not only to support the programs and projects of President Marcos but also to help realize his vision of unity towards lasting peace and prosperity for all,” he added.

Romualdez raised the need to prevent internal conflicts and maintain incumbents' equity, ensuring each party's interests are protected as they work together in pursuit of this shared vision.

The Lakas-CMD was represented by Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.; House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Second District Representative Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe, who also serves as the party’s executive vice president; Agusan del Norte First District Representative Jose “Joboy” Aquino II, the party’s secretary general; and deputy speaker and Quezon Second District Representative David “Jay-jay” Suarez, who serves as treasurer.

From the PFP, the delegation included Special Assistant to the President Antonio “Anton” Lagdameo Jr., executive vice president; South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, president; retired General Thompson Lantion, secretary general; and lawyer George Briones, legal counsel.

Senator Mark Villar, Iloilo Fourth District Representative Ferjenel Biron, and Misamis Oriental Second District Representative Yevgeny “Bambi” Emano represented the NP, while former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, along with its secretary general, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office head secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza, led the NPC.

The NUP was represented by its president, Camarines Sur Second District Representative Luis Raymund “L-Ray” Villafuerte, and Bataan Second District Representative Albert Raymond Garcia, the party’s secretary general.

Romualdez said they reiterated during the meeting their commitment to the alliance, recognizing that their unity is essential for navigating the challenges ahead and realizing the administration's vision.

“This is just the beginning,” Romualdez said.

“As we move forward, we will continue to strengthen our coalition, refine our strategies, and ensure that our vision for a new Philippines is realized in every corner of the nation,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)