Marcos allows SILG to delegate approval of travel authorities

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has authorized the secretary of the Interior and Local Government to delegate the authority to approve foreign travel requests of local government officials to designated representatives.

By the authority of the President, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed Administrative Order (AO) 47, which amended AO 267 of 1992 to expedite the processing of travel applications among local government officials.

“Considering the volume of travel requests and the increasing demands of regional coordination, there is a need to refine approval processes to ensure responsiveness amid contemporary government realities, strengthen government systems and improve bureaucratic efficiency, while also maintaining sufficient oversight and supervision over local governments,” the order stated.

Under Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, local government officials traveling abroad are required to secure permission from the Office of the President when the period of travel extends to more than three months, during periods of emergency or crisis, or when the travel involves the use of public funds.

AO 267 of 1992 provides to delegate the approval of travel requests to the DILG secretary.

The latest amendment allows the secretary to pass on that authority to designated representatives to facilitate faster processing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)