Marcos announces admin’s senatorial slate

(In my endorsement, my only request is to maintain their right and love for this country, which are the most important qualities of the candidate that I am looking at and thinking about.)

“Sa kanilang kalidad at karanasan, mataas ang aking kumpyansa na sila ay ating magiging katuwang sa ating pagsulong at sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating bansa,” he added.

(With their quality and experience, I have high confidence that they will be our partners in our advancement and the continued development of our country.)

Marcos made the announcement as he graced the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” Convention 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

He also witnessed the signing of manifesto by the Party Leaders of the Alliance with South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. for PFP (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas), House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for Lakas-CMD (Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats), Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs and Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza for NPC (Nationalist People's Coalition), former Senate President Manuel Villar Jr. for NP (Nacionalista Party), and Camarines Sur Second District Representative Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr. for NUP (National Unity Party).

The alliance consists of five leading political parties in the country, namely, the PFP, Lakas-CMD, NPC, NP, and NUP.

The political parties signed the alliance pact in May with the goal of uplifting the lives of the Filipino people under a unified “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Ang sabi nila ang halalan daw ay panahon ng pagkakabitak-bitak, pagsisiraan, pagkakahati-hati subalit kabaliktaran po ang inilulunsad ng ating alyansa sapagkat ito ay isang kilusaang bayan na magbubuklod sa pinakamalawak na pwersa ng mga nagmamahal sa inang bayan, na ikakampanya ang isang programang pangkaunlaran na walang naiiwanan, na pagsasamahin ang labing dalawang magigiting na Pilipino na may taglay na sipag at galing para maging pinuno,” said Marcos.

(They say that the election is a time of rifts, discrediting, division, but our alliance is launching the opposite because it is a people's movement that will unite the broadest forces of those who love the motherland, who will campaign for a development program that leaves no one behind, bringing together 12 brave Filipinos with the drive and talent to become leaders.)

“Tangan ang prinsipyong makatao, maka Diyos, makabansa, titindig para sa interes ng bayan at sa kapakanan at karapatan ng bawat isang Pilipino,” he added.

(With the principles of humanity, God, and nation, we will stand up for the interests of the people and the welfare and rights of every Filipino.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)