PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s attendance at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting has yielded over P41.1 billion worth of investment pledges across various sectors.

Marcos returned home from a three-day visit in China for the APEC on Friday, November 20, 2026.

He expressed confidence that the country’s chairship of the 49th Asean Summit and its participation in the 33rd APEC meeting will deepen economic ties and expand opportunities for Filipino workers, businesses, farmers, fisherfolk, and exporters.

The administration pushed during these high-level diplomacy meetings for open markets, supply chain security, recognition of Filipino professional qualifications, and micro, small, and medium (MSMEs) enterprises empowerment.

“I went to Shenzhen with a clear purpose: to help keep markets open, supply chains secure, and growth working for our people, at a time of rising prices and continued uncertainty in the global economy,” said Marcos.

While in China, the President met on the APEC side event counterparts from Chile, Peru, Mexico, and other Asia-Pacific partners to strengthen ties and expand trade, investment, and cooperation.

The Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) has been signed during the engagement, marking the Philippines’ first bilateral free trade agreement with a Latin American nation.

It is expected to open new markets for Philippine goods and services and provide a gateway for deeper economic engagement with Latin America, and in the end create more opportunities for Filipino businesses and workers.

The President also had the opportunity to advance strategic investment opportunities with leading Chinese companies such as C&U Group, BYD, and Mingyang Smart Energy Group, aimed at attracting new investments and expanding existing manufacturing operations in the Philippines.

The Chinese bearing manufacturer C&U Group has committed an initial investment of US$87 million for the first phase of its Batangas project, covering approximately 20 hectares of land.

In its meeting with Marcos, Ming Yang shared its plan to set up a center in the Philippines to service and maintain windmills, and to hire and train local workers that could boost local employment.

The President also held an executive roundtable with TCL Group, Huaxin Building Materials Group, Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic, and PCON International to advance expansion plans and align investment opportunities with the Philippines’ industrial and manufacturing priorities.

The roundtable generated P41.1 billion in investment pledges across various sectors, with the potential to create over 7,000 new jobs for Filipinos, according to Marcos.

“Taken together, these engagements reaffirmed the Philippines’ growing appeal as a competitive manufacturing and investment destination in Southeast Asia,” said the President.

“They also demonstrated the potential for us to translate investor confidence into tangible economic gains -- not only through increased investments and expanded production, but also through stronger local industries, deeper integration into global value chains, greater technology transfer, and more high-quality employment opportunities for Filipinos,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)