Marcos appoints Charlie Mendoza as new BIR chief

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed Charlito Martin “Charlie” Mendoza, a lawyer and licensed geodetic engineer, as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Mendoza, who took his oath of office before the President in a simple ceremony held Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Study Room of Malacañan Palace, will repace lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr.

Mendoza earned his law degree from San Beda University, placing third in the 2004 Bar exams. He also holds a geodetic engineering degree from the University of the Philippines.

He was undersecretary of the Department of Finance’s Revenue Operations Group, which oversees the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to ensure the government meets its revenue targets.

From July 2019 to October 2022, he served as district collector at the BOC’s Port of Cebu, where the port recorded its highest revenue collections and improved border protection.

During his tenure, the Port of Cebu became the first customs district with its main port and all subports ISO 9001:2015 certified. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)