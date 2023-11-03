Marcos appoints Francisco Tiu Laurel as DA secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relinquished his post, as he appointed business tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel as the new secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Marcos administered Laurel’s oath of office on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Malacañang.

“It is time that we have found somebody who understands very well the problems that agriculture is facing,” the President said.

“And the reason for the timing, is that now we are confident that we have a fair understanding of what it is that needs to be done, what are the problems and the reason that I held on the position of secretary of agriculture was that I truly believe and I think I was proven right that there are many things that only a President could do and the problems were so important and were so deep that I felt that the authority… I suppose moral persuasion of a President was necessary for us to be able to figure out, and it really was, agriculture is not as much much more complicated thing than most people understand,” he added.

Marcos said his marching orders to Laurel is to find ways to address the surging prices of agricultural commodities in the country, look into concerns of climate change and diseases on animals, particularly poultry, and to work on improving the agriculture production and mechanization.

Marcos served as the secretary of the DA for over a year.

Laurel expressed gratitude to Marcos as he vowed to continue his programs for the agriculture sector and make the goals of his administration happen.

“Modernization in the agriculture is the key kasabay ng pag papabuti sa kapakanan ng ating mga kapatid na magsasaka at mangingisda. Sisiguraduhin ko na sila ay makikinabang sa bunga ng kanilang pagod at pagsisikap,” he said.

(Modernization in agriculture is the key along with improving the welfare of our fellow farmers and fishermen. I will make sure that they will benefit from the fruits of their hard work and efforts.)

“Malapit sa puso ko ang mga kapatid nating magsasaka at mangingisda dahil personal kong natunghayan ang mga hirap at pangarap nila. Asahan ninyong laging bukas ang aking tanggapan para sainyong lahat handa akong makinig at makatrabaho kayo. Magtrabaho para sa inyo,” he added.

(My brothers and sisters who are farmers and fishermen are close to my heart because I have personally seen their struggles and dreams. Expect my office to always be open for all of you. I'm ready to listen and work with you, work for you.)

Laurel is the President of Frabelle Fishing Corporation and Markham Resources Corporation, as well as the chairman of the Westpac Meat Processing Corporation and Bukidnon Hydro Energy Corporation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)