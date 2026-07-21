Marcos appoints new AFP chief

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete as the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), succeeding General Romeo Brawner Jr., who retired on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after completing his tour of duty.

The appointment was announced by Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong, spokesperson for the Department of National Defense (DND).

Nafarrete has served as commanding general of the Philippine Army since August 2025 before being appointed as the 61st AFP chief of staff.

He will be succeeded as Army chief by Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, currently the commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

“The DND congratulates Lieutenant General Nafarrete and Lieutenant General Gumiran on their appointments and looks forward to their leadership in upholding professionalism, excellence, and dedicated service to the Filipino people,” the DND said.

Nafarrete, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1990, brings more than three decades of military experience to the AFP’s highest post.

Throughout his career, he has held several key operational and leadership positions.

He previously commanded the Western Mindanao Command, where he oversaw military operations against terrorist groups and other security threats in Mindanao.

He also led the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and 1st Infantry Division, commanded the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion, and served as AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (J3).

As Army chief, Nafarrete pushed initiatives aimed at enhancing the service’s capabilities to address evolving security challenges, including efforts to strengthen air defense, long-range fires, and interoperability with allied militaries under the country’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)