Marcos appoints new BOC, BIR, BCDA heads

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore in the newly appointed heads of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Marcos named BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza as the head of the BOC, while Rolando Ligon Jr. from the Department of Finance was appointed to lead the BIR.

Ariel Nepomuceno, the head of BOC since July 2025, was moved to the BCDA.

As an undersecretary for Revenue Operations Group (ROG) of the Department of Finance (DOF), Mendoza oversaw the operations of the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

In July 2019 to October 2022, Mendoza also served as district collector for the BOC Port of Cebu.

Ligon was the first DOF undersecretary to have risen through the ranks starting as a Revenue Officer I at the BIR.

He vowed to sustain anti-corruption efforts and accelerate digital modernization at the agency.

"My commitment to the Filipino people is clear: we will transform the BIR into a fully modernized, transparent, and service-oriented institution where technology empowers our tax collectors and simplifies compliance for every taxpayer, ensuring that trust in our tax system is earned and preserved," Ligon said in a statement.

"We will provide taxpayer assistance to those who want to comply but will apply the full force of the law to those who deliberately dodge payment of taxes. The public can count on me to focus on building public trust through administrative continuity, rigorous anti-corruption safeguards, and technological upgrades," he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)