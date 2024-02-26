Marcos appoints new LWUA administrator

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Jose Moises Salonga as the new administrator of Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC).

LWUA has a specialized lending function mandated by law to promote and oversee the development of water supply systems in provincial cities and municipalities outside of Metro Manila.

Malacañang said Monday, February 26, 2024, that Salonga, who will replace Homer Revil, was appointed on February 19, 2024.

Salonga earned his degree in economics in 1999 and finished law in the same university in 2003.

He graduated with a Master in Public Safety Administration from the Philippine Public Safety College in 2017.

Salonga served in the Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force of the Philippine National Police, the National Power Corp., Land Bank of the Philippines, First Farmers’ Rural Bank of Batangas Inc., Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp., Office of the Executive Secretary, and PNOC-Renewable Corporation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)