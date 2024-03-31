Marcos appoints Peralta as PNP-OIC

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta as the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Malacañang announced on Sunday, March 31,2024, the appointment of Peralta as General Benjamin Acorda Jr. ends his term.

“In the exigency of the service, and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of service, please be informed that Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Baloloy Peralta is designated as concurrent Officer-in-Charge, Office of the Chief, PNP, effective 31 March 2024, until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this office,” a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated.

Peralta will take over the helm of the national police agency on Monday, April 1 during a ceremony which will be led by Marcos in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He is currently serving as the PNP Deputy Chief for Administration (TDCA).