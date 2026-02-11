Marcos approves 21 priority legislative measures

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at least 21 priority legislative measures during the third Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) full meeting of the 20th Congress held at Malacañan Palace.

The wide-ranging legislative agenda covers reforms on governance and transparency, social services, agriculture and food security, energy, digital regulation, and institutional strengthening, signaling the administration’s push for structural reforms in the second half of its term.

“Sa naganap na Ledac meeting, binigyang-prayoridad ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang 21 priority legislations na makakatulong na maiangat ang pamumuhay ng taumbayan,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

(During the recent Ledac meeting, President Marcos Jr. prioritized 21 priority legislations aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.)

“Sa kabuuan, natuwa at kuntento naman ang Pangulo sa mga priority bills na inaasahang maipapasa bago mag-Hunyo ngayong taon,” she added.

(Overall, the President expressed satisfaction and contentment with the priority bills that are expected to be passed before June this year.)

Among the most politically significant proposals are the Anti-Political Dynasty Law and the Party-List System Reform Act, both aimed at reshaping the country’s electoral and representation landscape.

Also included are the Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (Cadena) Act, which seeks to strengthen public access to government spending records, and the Independent People’s Commission Act.

The administration is likewise pushing for the long-delayed Right to Information Act and amendments to the Bank Deposits Secrecy Law under the proposed Banking Reform for Integrity, Good Governance, Honesty, and Transparency (Bright) Act, which aim to enhance transparency and accountability in both government and the financial system.

The proposed Anti-Fake News and Digital Disinformation measure also made it to the priority list, reflecting growing concerns over the impact of online misinformation on public discourse and democratic institutions.

“Hindi hahayaan ng Pangulo na masagasaan ang anumang freedom of expression/ freedom of speech ng ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.

(The President will not allow any violation of the freedom of expression or freedom of speech of our fellow Filipinos.)

“Ang sabi lamang ng Pangulo noong nabanggit ito ay dapat balansehin dahil nga baka masagasaan iyong freedom of expression,” she added.

(The President only said that it should be balanced, because it might encroach on freedom of expression.)

Several measures focus on strengthening social services and education, including amendments to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as well as the Masustansyang Pagkain Para Sa Batang Pilipino Act to bolster school-based feeding initiatives.

The Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe) Act will also be reviewed, alongside the proposed Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act aimed at addressing classroom shortages across the country.

According to recent Department of Education (DepEd) data, the Philippines is facing an estimated shortage of around 165,000 classrooms nationwide, forcing schools to resort to improvised solutions like double or even triple shifting of class schedules in order to accommodate all learners.

Some schools hold classes in makeshift spaces, such as gymnasiums, covered courts, or converted multipurpose rooms, which can compromise the learning environment.

The creation of a National Center for Geriatric Health is likewise part of the administration’s health sector reforms, recognizing the growing needs of the country’s elderly population.

The Expanded Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act of 2026 is also among the priority measures.

On the economic front, the administration endorsed the Travel Tax Abolition bill, which aims to ease the financial burden on Filipino travelers and promote tourism.

“Nakita po ng Pangulo na mas makakagaan po ito sa ating mga turista at sa ating mga kababayan na nagbibiyahe,” Castro said.

(The President saw that this would make things easier for our tourists and for our fellow citizens who are traveling.)

She said Marcos supported abolishing the travel tax, noting that many Filipinos travel not only for leisure but also for work and emergency situations, making the tax an unnecessary burden.

Also included in the priority legislations are the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Bill/Waste Treatment Technology Act; Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira)-Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Strengthening Bill; Amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law/Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (Rice) Act; Department of Water Resources; Estate Tax Amnesty, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Elections.

Amendments to the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act were also included in the priority legislation in a bid to refine the management and utilization of the multibillion-peso coconut levy fund for farmers’ benefit.

“Binigyang-diin ng Pangulo na dapat matulungan natin ang mga coconut farmers natin dahil second tayo sa pinakamalaking nag-e-export sa buong bansa. So, pinatutukan din ito ng Pangulo,” Castro said.

(The President emphasized that we must help our coconut farmers because the country is the second-largest exporter nationwide, so this has also been given close attention by the President.)

The Philippines is the second largest producer of coconuts globally, producing 14.77 million metric tons of coconut in 2024, trailing only Indonesia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)