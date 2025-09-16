Marcos approves salary increase for GOCCs employees

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, new salary adjustments and medical benefits for employees of government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

In his remarks during the 2025 GOCCs’ Day, Marcos said he had recently approved the Compensation and Position Classification System II that would increase the salaries of GOCC employees as part of his administration’s recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of the GOCC workforce.

“Well-deserved naman… through their contributions, we have built infrastructure, expanded services, invested in communities -- especially those that have long been marginalized,” he said.

“I have also approved the provision of a tiered medical allowance for GOCC employees depending on the capacity, of course, of the GOCC,” he added.

The President commended GOCCs for their transformation into strong contributors to the Bagong Pilipinas vision, citing record dividend remittances that finance classrooms, hospitals, and social programs across the country, overcoming a history of inefficiency and mismanagement to emerge as symbols of reform and resilience in governance.

Marcos said from 2011 to 2013, GOCCs growth averaged to P36 billion while it reached P137.26 billion in 2024.

As of September, GOCC collections have already hit P106.09 billion, reflecting a stronger performance and governance.

Marcos said these figures represent direct benefits for Filipino communities, as the revenues fund infrastructure, health care, education, and social welfare.

“These funds will finance the establishment and renovations of classrooms, of hospitals, and of infrastructure, as well as the implementation of vital social programs,” he said.

Marcos challenged GOCCs to modernize their operations, invest in digital transformation, and ensure transparency in the use of public funds to better serve the Filipino people.

“Cut down on red tape so that every Filipino enjoys easy, fair, and dignified access to the services they deserve,” he said.

The President said modernization is also vital in aligning with global standards.

Among the GOCCs are Landbank of the Philippines (Landbank), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC), Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (Psalm) Corporation, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), and Philippine Guarantee Corporation (PGC). (TPM/SunStar Philippines)