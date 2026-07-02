Marcos arrives in Canada for 4-day official visit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (Canada time), for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ partnership with Canada in trade, defense, investment and regional security.

Marcos, along with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and members of the Philippine delegation, landed at Vancouver International Airport at 4:46 p.m. local time (7:46 a.m. Thursday in Manila).

Welcoming the President were Philippine Ambassador to Canada Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga, Consul General Gina Jamoralin, and Defense Attaché Brigadier General Ray Anthony Derillo.

The July 1 to 4 visit marks the first official trip by a Philippine president to Canada in more than a decade and comes as the two countries deepen cooperation across key sectors following the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Before leaving Manila, Marcos said the visit would build on what he described as the “unprecedented momentum” in Philippines-Canada relations.

“With Canada, we have seen an unprecedented momentum in the deepening of bilateral relations,” Marcos said, citing expanded cooperation in economic development, defense and security, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

The President noted Canada’s continued support for the Philippines’ sovereignty and sovereign rights, particularly amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

He said both countries share a commitment to a rules-based international order, including adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Marcos is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss ways to expand cooperation in mining, critical minerals, renewable energy, trade, investment, culture and tourism, while laying the groundwork for a bilateral Plan of Action to guide the next phase of Philippines-Canada relations.

Regional and global developments, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, are also expected to be discussed.

The President will likewise meet Canadian business leaders and investors as part of efforts to attract investments in strategic industries such as mining, information technology-business process management, nuclear energy, telecommunications, cybertechnology and financial services.

Malacañang said Marcos will participate in business meetings and private-sector engagements with Canadian companies involved in these sectors.

The visit is also expected to yield cooperation agreements covering natural resources, labor and immigration, tourism, and culture and the arts.

Marcos and the First Lady will also meet members of the Filipino community in Canada, which now numbers nearly one million.

The President described Filipinos in Canada as among the country’s best ambassadors, citing their professionalism, dedication and contributions to the Philippine economy and democracy despite living abroad.

Joining Marcos on the trip are several Cabinet officials, including Trade Secretary Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Communications Secretary Dave Gomez.

Marcos said the visit reflects the Philippines’ efforts to diversify its partnerships with like-minded nations while advancing national interests through expanded trade, stronger cooperation and closer diplomatic ties with one of its longstanding partners. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)