Marcos asks for public’s help to mitigate El Niño

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, his call for the public to be prepared for the effects of El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to intensify in the coming months.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony of the P1.28 billion worth Balbalungao Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (BSRIP) in Nueva Ecija, Marcos said the public and the government should work hand-in-hand to combat the effects of El Niño, which is expected to last until the second quarter of 2024.

He also reminded concerned National Government agencies to speed up the completion of irrigation facilities and other structures, such as hydropower and watershed components in preparation for the dry spell, which is seen to badly affect Filipino farmers in particular.

“Kaya’t itong ganitong klaseng proyekto ay naging mas mahalaga pa at naging mas urgent pa. Kaya’t dahil kakauntin na lang ang ating natitirang panahon … meron tayong apat na buwan para tapusin lahat ‘yan, maging operational na lahat ‘yan,” Marcos said.

(So this kind of project became even more important and became even more urgent. So since we only have a little time left... we have four months to finish all that, make it all operational.)

“Dahil ang ginawa kong deadline para sa ating mga departamento ay kako sa kanila, ang isipin natin ano ba ‘yung kaya nating matapos by April of next year, nang sa ganun pagdating -- pag Mayo ay nandiyan pa ‘yung tagtuyo’t at hindi pa umuulan ay mayroon naman tayong sapat na water supply,” he added.

(Because the deadline I made for our departments is up to them, but let's think about what we can finish by April of next year so that in May, while the dry season is still there, we have enough water supply.)

The BSRIP is expected to provide irrigation for close to 1,000 hectares of agricultural land in Barangays San Isidro, Balba-lungao, Salvacion, and Mapang-pang in Lupao, Nueva Ecija, which was tagged as “Rice Bowl of the Philippines.” It was targeted to benefit around 560 farmers and their families.

The project is also expected to generate diversified income opportunities through increased crop yields, fish culture, tourism, and watershed management for environmental protection.

On Tuesday, December 12, Marcos ordered the creation of a coordinating body to consolidate all measures to mitigate the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, both the short- and long-term interventions.

Based on the National Action Plan for El Niño, the government has identified five sectors where plans and activities are being laid out to mitigate the effects of El Nino, such as water, food, power, health, and public safety.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, 65 provinces across the country have potential for drought, while there are around six provinces with potential for dry spell.

Marcos noted the need to intensify efforts and ensure timely release of assistance to the affected areas.

He reiterated the need to intensify government efforts particularly for a massive information campaign that would remind the people to conserve resources, such as water and energy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)