Marcos assures continuity of assistance in quake-hit areas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured earthquake-hit communities of sustained government assistance until normalcy is restored and full recovery is achieved.

During the post disaster situation briefing at the Tarragona Municipal Hall in Davao Oriental on Monday, October 13, Marcos vowed that national agencies will remain on the ground until all displaced residents have recovered and returned to their everyday lives.

The President urged affected victims to tap the government for their needs.

“Sabihin ninyo sa amin. Kung kaya namin dalhin, kaya namin ibigay, gagawin namin. Tuloy-tuloy lang. ‘Yung lagi kong sinasabi sa ating mga nagiging biktima, pagka may sakuna kagaya nito, ay lagi kong sinasabi na huwag kayong magdadalawang isip kung anong pangangailangan ninyo, sabihin ninyo sa amin,” said Marcos.

(Tell us. If we can carry it, if we can provide it, we will do it. We’ll keep going. What I always tell our victims whenever disasters like this happen is: never hesitate to tell us what you need.)

“At hindi ito pang minsanan lamang. Hindi kami aalis dito, hindi aalis ang DSWD, ang DOH, ang DPWH, DHSUD, lahat. Wala sa aming aalis dito hangga’t lahat ng mga citizens na natamaan ay nakabalik na sa more or less na normal na buhay,” he added.

(And this is not just a one-time effort. We will not leave — not the DSWD, DOH, DPWH, DHSUD, none of us — until all the citizens affected have returned to a more or less normal life.)

He was referring to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Marcos reiterated the vital role of the local government units in the continuity of assistance to the affected population.

“We have to do this together with the local government. Kasi ang local government talaga ang pinaka-authoritative. Kayo ang nakakaalam kung saan yung problema, alam din ninyo kung ano ‘yung dapat maging solusyon. So, nakikinig kami sa inyo,” the President said.

(We have to do this together with the local government because the local government is the most authoritative. You know where the problems are, and you also know what the solutions should be. So, we are listening to you.)

On the evening of September 30, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit offshore Bogo City, Cebu, leaving at least 75 individuals dead.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over 212,246 families or 744,333 individuals were affected by the powerful earthquake in Central Visayas.

It said 871 families or 3,441 individuals were displaced.

The National Government has established a tent city to cater families who lost their home following the jolt.

On October 10, twin magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes also rocked offshore of Manay City, Davao Oriental, claiming eight lives.

Of the 200,914 families or 845,001 individuals affected by the Manay quake, 3,176 families or 12,768 persons were displaced.

“’Yung naging solusyon namin sa Cebu was tent city. Pero mayroon tayong mas bagong sistema (Our solution in Cebu was a tent city, but now we have a more improved system),” said Marcos.

“We will change the tent cities into the modular shelters that we have found to be mas matibay, mas kumportable, para kahit na medyo matagalan,” he added.

(We will replace the tent cities with modular shelters, which we have found to be sturdier and more comfortable, especially if the stay will take a bit longer.)

Marcos said the DHSUD will start putting up the modular shelter units, which are equipped with basic amenities, such as toilet facilities, water and electrical supply and common kitchens on Friday, October 17, so displaced residents can begin occupying them by Monday.

He said modular shelter units will also be provided in three of the hardest-hit areas in Cebu province, namely, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, and Medellin. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)