Marcos assures government readiness for Undas exodus

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assured on Friday, October 30, 2026, that the government was ready to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic amid the observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

In a video message, Marcos said the Department of Transportation, along with other concerned agencies, conducted inspections to ensure safe travel for the public by land, air or sea.

He also assured the public that there was enough public transportation to accommodate travelers, with at least a thousand special permits issued to buses by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and to sea vessels by the Maritime Industry Authority.

Marcos said he ordered airport authorities to ensure that all immigration counters were open to fast-track processing for outbound and inbound travelers.

During his inspection of bus terminals, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said that, aside from ensuring the roadworthiness of public utility vehicles, they were also closely monitoring drivers' well-being and conducting random drug testing.

He said the number of drivers who tested positive for drug use had decreased compared with previous years.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) expects more than 1.2 million passengers to pass through the airport from October 27 to November 4.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said it canceled the vacation leaves of 2,529 security screening officers nationwide to ensure sufficient personnel for passenger screening.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) spokesperson Eunice Samonte said passenger traffic at major ports remained manageable as of Friday morning.

“Wala pa pong gaanong kahabang mga pila. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang ating mga operasyon and wala pa po tayong naitala na mga fully-booked but lahat po may mabo-book pa silang mga biyahe,” she said in a television interview.

(The queues are not that long yet. Our operations are continuing, and we have not recorded any fully booked trips. However, there are still available slots on trips that passengers can book.)

Samonte said the PPA expects around 1.93 million passengers for Undas 2026.

Around 1.8 million passengers are expected at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) from October 31 to November 3.

Marcos said the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, along with other law enforcement agencies, were deploying personnel to maintain peace and order in cemeteries and other places of convergence amid the Undas exodus.

The PNP earlier said a total of 141,172 security personnel, including 73,034 police officers, 16,560 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine Coast Guard, and 51,578 force multipliers, including village watchmen and other volunteers, had been activated for security operations during the observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

Marcos said hospitals and emergency teams were also on standby in coordination with local government units to ensure an immediate response when needed.

"Ngayon darating ng undas, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang uuwi sa kanilang kanilang probinsya o dadalaw sa mga sementeryo upang alalahanin at ipagdasal ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay," the President said.

(As Undas approaches, many of our countrymen will return to their provinces or visit cemeteries to remember and pray for their loved ones.)

"Kaya nais natin tiyakin na magiging ligtas, maayos at maginhawa ang kanilang pagbiyahe at pagdalaw. Pinaghahandaan na ng pamahalaan ang iba't ibang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan para sa Undas," he added.

(That is why we want to ensure that their travels and visits will be safe, orderly and convenient. The government is preparing for the various needs of our countrymen during Undas.)

Marcos reminded the public to plan ahead before leaving their residences.

"Planuhin ang inyong biyahe at alamin ang mga abiso tungkol sa trapiko at pagbabago ng ruta. Kung gagamit ng pampublikong transportasyon, agahan ang pagpunta sa terminal. Kung maari, bumili na ng tiket na maaga. Para sa mga biyaheng may online ticketing, hinihikayat natin kayong gamitin ito upang makaiwas sa mahahabang pila sa mga terminal," he said.

(Plan your trips and check advisories about traffic and route changes. If you will use public transportation, arrive at the terminal early. If possible, buy your tickets in advance. For trips with online ticketing, we encourage you to use this option to avoid long queues at terminals.)

"Mag-ingat din sa pagdadala at magsisindi ng kandila, sundin ang mga patakaran sa sementeryo at makipagtulungan sa ating mga autoridad. At higit sa lahat, mag-ingat sa inyong paglalakbay. Bukas ang linya ng inyong mga lingkod sa pamahalaan upang alalayang kayo. Nariyan ang 911 para sa mga emergency at ang mga official page ng DOTR, DPWH, DOH, MMDA, PNP at BFP para ipakalat ang mga halagang informasyon," he added.

(Be careful when bringing and lighting candles, follow cemetery rules and cooperate with our authorities. Above all, take care during your travels. The lines of your government servants are open to assist you. The 911 emergency hotline is available, as are the official pages of the DOTr, DPWH, DOH, MMDA, PNP and BFP, where important information is shared. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)