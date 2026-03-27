Marcos assures PH crude oil supply to last until end of June

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Friday, March 27, 2026, that the country has sufficient supply of crude oil until the end of June 2026.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos assured the continuous government effort to procure fuel amid the looming oil crisis brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Mayroon na tayong supply of crude oil, sufficient supply, hanggang June 30... Tuloy pa rin ang paghahanap natin ng supply. Patuloy pa rin ang ating pagsuporta sa ating mga commuter para naman mabawasan ang bigat ng epekto nitong nagkakagulo sa Middle East,” he said.

(We already have a supply of crude oil -- sufficient until June 30. We will continue to look for additional supply. We will also keep supporting our commuters to help ease the impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.)

In a statement, the Department of Energy (DOE) said the Philippines has received its first shipment of 22,578,000 million liters or 142,000 barrels of diesel imported under the agency’s Emergency Energy Security Program.

The Energy department said the supply forms part of the government’s broader efforts to reinforce national fuel security and cushion the impact of external market disruptions on transport, industry, and other sectors that rely heavily on petroleum products.

“Patuloy ang pagtutok ng DOE upang madagdagan ang suplay ng langis sa bansa. Ang mabilis na pagdating ng diesel na ito ay bahagi ng mga hakbang para hindi maantala ang biyahe, hanapbuhay, at pang-araw-araw na buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” said Energy Secretary Sharon Garin.

(The DOE continues to focus on increasing the country’s oil supply. The swift arrival of this diesel is part of efforts to prevent disruptions to travel, livelihoods, and the daily lives of every Filipino.)

During the Senate’s Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (Protect) hearing on March 26, Chevron Philippines Inc. president and country chairman Pongtorn Tangmanuswong said that supply of fuel is only sufficient until the last week of April.

He said their shipment for May is yet to be confirmed.

Shell Pilipinas Corporation president and CEO Lorelie Quiambao-Osial also admitted that they are unable to maintain inventory as required by the government due to the tight supply.

“We’re exerting best efforts to still go beyond the minimum, making sure that we have enough stock coverage… While there are molecules out there, it’s still available, but then with the elevated prices, it’s really felt,” she said.

Jetti Petroleum Inc. Corporate Affairs Manager Johann Marc Aseoche said their supply could only last for the next 20 days.

Petron Corporation General Manager Lubin Nepomuceno said the replenishment of their stocks was halted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, in a video message uploaded on his social media account on Thursday evening, March 26, Marcos touted the successful drilling and testing of the Camago-3 well, an indigenous energy source that “will protect every Filipino from rising global fuel prices.”

The Camago-3 development is the second major milestone under the $893 million Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) campaign, which is estimated to contain 2.5 times more recoverable gas than Malampaya East 1 (MAE-1).

Marcos said the facility can produce up to 60 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The President said the two wells are projected to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field by an estimated six years, which means additional, steadier, and cheaper power for Filipino consumers.

“Every unit of power we generate from Malampaya instead of imported fuel is money saved by households, by small businesses, by every Filipino that pays an electric bill,” Marcos said.

“Alam natin lahat kung gaano kahalaga ito ngayon. Ang kaguluhan sa Middle East ay nagdudulot ng matinding pabago-bago sa presyo ng gasolina sa buong mundo,” he added.

(We all know how important this is right now. The conflict in the Middle East is causing significant volatility in fuel prices worldwide.)

Marcos said for the first time since 2000, new subsea pipelines are being laid in Philippine waters not just for extending a gas field but for the rebuilding of its energy infrastructure from the ground up.

He said the first gas delivery from MP4 wells is seen by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Marcos said the government is also working on the next well -- the Bagong Pag-asa, which sits 30 kilometers north of Malampaya.

The Malampaya Phase 4 drilling campaign is being undertaken under the supervision of the DOE as part of the government’s broader strategy to develop indigenous energy resources and reduce.

On March 24, Marcos declared a State of National Energy Emergency amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that resulted in “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country's energy supply.”

He also signed into law Republic Act 12316, granting the executive branch the authority to temporarily suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products in response to surging global oil prices.

The DOE said the suspension or reduction of the excise on fuel may be implemented as early as April 12. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)