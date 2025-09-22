Marcos assures preparedness as 'Nando' makes landfall over Cagayan

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, September 22, 2025, the preparedness of government agencies to respond to the impact of Super Typhoon Nando.

In a statement, Marcos said Malacañang is closely monitoring the effects of Nando’s onslaught, which prompted preemptive evacuations in various provinces, particularly in extreme Northern Luzon.

“Nakatanggap tayo ng mga ulat mula sa iba’t ibang probinsya ukol sa Bagyong Nando. Malalakas ang hangin na nararanasan, ngunit sa ngayon ay hindi pa malakas ang ulan,” Marcos said.

(We have received reports from various provinces regarding Typhoon Nando. Strong winds are being experienced, but for now the rains are not yet heavy.)

“Mahigpit nating mino-monitor ang sitwasyon, at naka-alerto ang lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan upang makapagbigay ng tulong saanman at kailanman kailanganin,” he added.

(We are closely monitoring the situation, and all government agencies are on alert to provide assistance wherever and whenever it is needed.)

As of 3 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Super Typhoon Nando had made landfall over Panuitan Island, Calayan, Cagayan.

As of 1 a.m., Nando was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 295 kph, and a central pressure of 910 hPa.

It was moving westward at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 was raised over Babuyan Island, while TCWS No. 4 was up over the southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Ivana, Uyugan, Sabtang); the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Camalaniugan); and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Adams).

The rest of Batanes, the central portion of mainland Cagayan (Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Alcala, Santo Niño, Lasam, Allacapan, Rizal, Amulung, Piat), the northern and central portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Pudtol, Luna, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the rest of Ilocos Norte were under TCWS No. 3.

The rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Bakun, Kibungan), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi), Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Santol) were under TCWS No. 2.

Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar), including the Polillo Islands, were under TCWS No. 1. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)