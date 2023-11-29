Marcos assures priority for science-based strategies to modernize agriculture sector

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, his support for a science-based approach to modernizing the agriculture sector and incorporating new technologies to the everyday work of farmers in line with the administration’s thrust on food security.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. conveyed the message of the President in assuring the government will continue to put priority to research and development to ensure sustainable value chain in the sector, particularly for rice.

“Let us be guided by the science-based strategies presented in the Strategic Plan 2023-2028 of the Philippine Rice Research Institute, which highlights the need to educate farmers on modern technologies suitable for integration into their everyday work,” Laurel said in representing Marcos as the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the opening of the 35th National Rice R4D Conference at the DA-PhilRice Central Experiment Station in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday.

“Rest assured that the government shall continue to give primacy to research and development to ensure a sustainable rice value chain. We will also continue to support the initiatives undertaken by the PhilRice in introducing modern agricultural biotechnology to improve rice production,” he added.

This year’s National Rice Research for Development (R4D) Conference bears the theme “Better Rice Communities” and is aligned with the new strategic plan of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) for 2023-2028.

The plan emphasizes the use of advanced science and technology to create prosperous rice communities, focusing on improving their productivity, profitability, and well-being.

In his message, Marcos said the administration will continue to provide adequate attention and support to other agricultural products, along with enforcing laws against illegal activities in the sector.

“While rice is the country’s staple food, other equally important sectors such as livestock, poultry, fisheries and high value crops shall also continue to receive adequate attention and support from the government to maintain the availability, accessibility, and affordability of food for our consumers,” Marcos said.

“Also, in collaboration with relevant law enforcement agencies, we will continue to give priority to combating illegal activities that involve our agricultural produce,” he added. (PR)