Marcos assures sufficient oil supply amid Middle East conflict

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that the Philippines has enough supply of oil amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, one of the most important oil-producing regions in the world.

In a press conference, Marcos said the Philippines has approximately 50 to 60 days stockpile in terms of gasoline, fuel oil and kerosene.

“Let me assure everyone that we have sufficient supply of oil,” the President said.

“So let me immediately allay the fears of everyone that the supply of oil products, oil derived product, even fertilizers, something we have to look at, we have sufficient supply,” he added.

Marcos said, however, that they are not discounting the possibility that the ongoing conflict will have a great effect on the oil prices in the country.

“’Yung ating mga pinagkukuhanan ng iba’t-ibang oil products meron din silang stockpile, that is another potential supply for us. However, we must be very clear that if you are a country that is holding a stockpile of all oil products, you will export as little of it as possible so that you keep your own stockpile high while this crisis is going on while we do not know what is going to happen,” he said.

To cushion the economic effect of these events, Marcos said they are eyeing the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies to the effected sector particularly transportation and agriculture, should oil prices breach $80 per barrel.

He said they are also looking into providing free bus rides to ease the burden of workers.

Marcos said they are also studying to propose to the Congress to give the President the authority the reduce excise tax should the need arise.

“This is one tool that we will have to have. I will discuss it with the leadership of Congress, and to see it is going to be an emergency measure, it is not going to be a permanent measure, it will be something that we will dispose of as soon as the crisis is over,” he said.

The President said the Department of Energy is also in close coordination with oil firms in the country to ensure that increases on prices will be implemented on a staggered basis.

“Let’s hope that there is a ceasefire, and we the Philippines ask all the parties to show restraint and to bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcos said almost 1,500 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Iran, Israel, Bahrain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi expressed desire to be repatriated amid the ongoing conflict.

However, he said repatriation as of the moment is quite impossible.

“Ito ngayon ang problema walang lumilipad na eroplano at ‘yung mga airport ay tinatamaan na we have heard of reports of attacks on different airports around the region generally by Iran. Kaya very fluid ang situation. Ang assessment namin is delikado magpalipad kahit na kaya nating kumuha ng eroplano at ipasok, wala tayong magagawa dahil airports are closed, There is no fly zones. This is a combat area,” said Marcos.

“Ngayon by land may option nagsasabi by land, delikado din dahil kung magkaroon ng friendly fire, pagka may putukan, it is an active combat zone. Pag nakakita ng maraming sasakyan, baka bombahin yon they will misidentify it as hostile movement dangerous, although that is the best option in the near future,” he added.

Marcos said that for now, they advise Filipinos in the affected countries to stay indoors and follow the order of local authorities.

He assured that Philippine authorities are in close and constant coordination with local officials to monitor the situation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)