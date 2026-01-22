Marcos back at Malacañang, condition 'stable' after medical check

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has returned to Malacañan Palace after spending the night under precautionary medical observation, with Malacañang assuring the public that he is in stable condition and continues to discharge his official duties.

In a statement Thursday, January 22, 2026, the Palace said the President was placed under medical monitoring after experiencing discomfort, following his doctors’ advice for rest and observation.

“His condition remains stable,” Malacañang said, adding that Marcos continued to work while under observation and has since gone back to Malacañang.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President’s condition was likely the result of fatigue after working late into the night.

She said attending physicians found no serious health concerns and confirmed that Marcos is in good health.

Castro assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, noting that the President remains fully capable of carrying out his responsibilities and will proceed with his planned activities.

She said Marcos has already resumed coordinating with key government officials through private meetings and is set to attend further engagements.

“Ang importante rito at dapat natin maipaalam sa ating mga kababayan na siya po ngayon ay muling nagtatrabaho at nasa Malacañang. Siya ay nasa maayos na kalagayan at mamayang hapon ay magkakaroon pa siya ng dalawang pribadong meetings,” Castro said during the regular Palace press briefing.

(What’s important here, and what we should let our countrymen know, is that he is now back at work and is at Malacañang. He is in good condition, and later this afternoon he will still have two private meetings.) (JGS/SunStar Philippines)