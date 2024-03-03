Marcos back in Australia for Asean-Australia Summit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. went back to Australia on Sunday, March 3, 2024, this time in Melbourne, for his attendance to the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation (Asean)-Australia Special Summit.

In his departure speech, Marcos said he will reiterate the Philippines’ position on regional and international issues particularly on security and prosperity.

“As the first Asean Leader’s level engagement for the year, the Summit presents an opportunity to reiterate the Philippines’ national positions on regional and international issues and set the tone for Asean’s Dialogue Partner Summits later in the year,” he said.

“There will be two main engagements with the Leaders’ Plenary where we will take stock of Asean-Australia cooperation and propose ways forward to further bolster relations, and a Leaders’ Retreat where we will exchange candid views on key issues affecting our region and the world,” the President added.

Marcos said he would also take it as an opportunity to thank Australia, Asean’s oldest Dialogue Partner, for its unwavering support for the rule of law, for the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award, through timely statements of support as well as through capacity-building and academic initiatives to mainstream appreciation of international law.

He said he will also have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and New Zealand for the strengthening of cooperation.

Marcos said he will also meet the Filipino community in Melbourne as well as with Australian businessmen to promote Philippine business through the Philippine Business Forum to be led by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The President will also witness the launching of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia’s first fully automated container terminal which is a subsidiary of the International Container Terminal Services Inc., a leading Filipino company in the field of global port management.

“While I’m in Melbourne, I will deliver a keynote speech to the Lowy Institute where I will highlight the Philippines’ role as an active participant in world affairs and a contributor to the rules-based regional security architecture,” said Marcos.

“This administration continues to ensure that our constructive engagements with Asean, our External Partners, and stakeholders, will best serve our national interest, in as much as we promote the region’s peace, stability, security, and prosperity, for the well-being of the Filipino and all our region,” he added.

Marcos, who was in Canberra, Australia from February 28 to 29 where he addressed the Parliament, will be back in the country on Wednesday, March 6. (SunStar Philippines)