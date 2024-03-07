Marcos back in PH from Australia

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is back in the country on Wednesday evening, March 6, 2024, after attending the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation (Asean)-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia.

In his arrival speech, Marcos said the summit, which commemorated the 50 years of Asean-Australia relations, has provided an avenue to discuss regional and international issues related to achieving peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

He expressed gratitude to Australia for its active participation in the Asean.

“The Summit provided an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues and how Asean and individual member states such as the Philippines may contribute to the peace, security, and prosperity of our immediate neighborhood: the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“As a commemorative summit, it also provided a chance to take stock of how the Asean-Australia relationship has progressed in the last fifty years [and] how we may, together, move forward as we advance common values such as peace, environmental stewardship, and how mutual economic progress benefits both Australia and Asean,” he added.

Marcos also vowed of his administration’s continuous commitment to continue constructive engagements with Asean and Australia to best serve the country’s interest and promote the region’s peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

Among the issues tackled by Marcos during the summit were the push for an effective response on climate change and clean energy and foreign policy and rule of law, particularly concerning issues in the West Philippine Sea.

At the sidelines of the summit, Marcos went on with his usual external engagements to promote the Philippines’ interests where he met with Australian businessmen in the bid to encourage them to invest in the Philippines.

Marcos and his delegation, which was composed of Cabinet secretaries, secured $1.53 billion or P86 billion worth of investment from 12 business deals signed during the Philippine Business Forum led by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The investment deals cover diverse sectors such as renewable energy, waste-to-energy technology, organic recycling technology, countryside housing initiatives, the establishment of data centers, manufacturing of health technology solutions, and digital health services.

Marcos also witnessed the launching of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), a subsidiary of the International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI) located in the Philippines.

He said the global success of the ICTSI in using modern technology in its operations is a testament of “a shining example of Filipino expertise contributing to the smooth flow of trade and commerce” in the world.

The chief executive touted the country as an ideal destination for complementation in both manufacturing and services as he encouraged Australian businessmen to consider investing in the country.

Marcos also met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet where they discussed the strengthening of rice trade of the two countries, particularly as the Philippines establishes its inventory amid the current El Nino phenomenon that may impact local palay production.

The President also met with the Filipino community in Melbourne and thanked them for their contributions to both the Philippines and Australia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)