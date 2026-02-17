Marcos call for ‘purposeful haste’ as Filipinos welcome Year of the Fire Horse

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the nation to match symbolism with sustained action, urging citizens to translate hope and renewal into disciplined work and long-term growth.

In his Chinese New Year message, as Filipinos welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, Marcos reflected on the symbolism of the horse, which is often associated with movement, courage, and forward momentum, as well as the fire element, which he described as a “spark that refuses to settle for the usual pace.”

While acknowledging the cultural meaning behind these symbols, the President stressed that national progress depends on more than inspiration.

“The nation does not advance on symbolism alone,” Marcos said.

“It progresses when Filipinos show up for work, when households make every peso count with prudence and good judgment, and when government and industries keep the country growing through consistent service, sound decisions, and the rigor that turns daily effort into long-term growth,” he added.

For many Filipino-Chinese families and communities across the country, Lunar New Year marks a time of renewal -- when households clean their homes, settle obligations, and set intentions for the months ahead.

Marcos noted that this tradition of resetting priorities reflects a broader national mindset.

“Across generations, we have come to see prosperity as something we cultivate,” the President said.

“It is built by everyday work, guided by discipline, and multiplied when it creates jobs and supports initiatives that hold our people together,” he added.

The President emphasized that prosperity should not be measured solely in material gains, but in the strength of communities, reliable public services, and opportunities that uplift even the most vulnerable sectors of society.

Marcos urged Filipinos to “move with purposeful haste -- swift when necessary; measured when it matters most.”

While momentum can energize progress, he said, direction remains the decisive factor.

Marcos expressed optimism and confidence that a firm course and high standards would help shape a “more prosperous, agile, and empowered Bagong Pilipinas.”

“I wish everyone a spirited, bountiful, and rewarding year ahead,” Marcos said, as the country steps into a new lunar cycle anchored on renewal, discipline, and forward motion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)