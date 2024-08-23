Marcos calls for better waste management to combat leptospirosis, dengue

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday, August 23, 2024, urged local chief executives to implement waste reduction measures to address the rising cases of leptospirosis and dengue, which the Department of Health attributes to improper garbage disposal and poor waste management.

In his speech at the Local Governance Summit 2024, Marcos also said that the country’s solid waste management issues played a significant role in the flooding that affected Metro Manila during Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon in July.

“Local chief executives must work harder to utilize environmentally sound methods and waste minimization measures to protect public health and of course, our environment,” Marcos said.

Marcos urged local leaders to lead strong campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.

He stressed the importance of advising Filipinos, especially children, to avoid swimming in floodwaters.

The President also emphasized the need for proper personal hygiene to help prevent mpox and other illnesses.

Marcos highlighted the Kalinisan Program by the Department of the Interior and Local Government as a key effort to enhance waste disposal and management for a cleaner, healthier environment.

Earlier this week, the President directed agencies to keep monitoring areas and individuals most at risk for mpox.

The DOH earlier warned on Monday of community transmission of the mpox virus (formerly known as monkeypox) following the detection of the country’s first case for 2024, a 33-year-old male Filipino from Metro Manila who tested positive for mpox and had no travel history abroad. This meant thatthat the virus is in the country. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)