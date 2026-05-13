Marcos calls for calm amid tension in Senate

The President also said there is no order to arrest Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the alleged crime against humanity during the implementation of the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been detained in The Hague since March 2025.

“Wala pong instruction kahit na kanino na hulihin si Senator Bato (There is no instruction given to anybody to arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa),” he said.

“Ang NBI sinabihan ko nung lumabas ang reso ng Supreme Court, sinabi ko umalis na kayo diyan at nagcomply naman sila. Kausap ko si [National Bureau of Investigation] Director [Melvin] Matibag, sabi niya wala NBI don lahat kami nasa opisina,” he added.

(I told the NBI that when the Supreme Court resolution came out, I told them to leave, and they complied. I also spoke with NBI Director Melvin Matibag, and he said there were no NBI personnel there anymore and that they were all back in their office.)

The NBI attempted but failed to serve the arrest warrant of Dela Rosa as he made a comeback on May 11, 2026, after being absent from the Senate for six months.

He has been placed under the protective custody of the Senate until he is able to exhaust all legal remedies to prevent his arrest.

The Supreme Court has ordered the respondents to comment on Dela Rosa’s motion seeking to stop his arrest, detention and transfer in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the ICC within 72 hours.

Among the respondents were Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, former PNP chiefs General Rommel Marbil and Nicolas Torre III, former Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, among others. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)