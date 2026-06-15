Marcos calls for Congress special session

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for a special session of both the chambers of Congress amid its sine die adjournment for the urgent passage of priority legislative measures.

Under Proclamation 1318, Marcos urged the Congress to hold a special session on June 17, 2026, to urgently consider the passage of the following priority legislative measures:

* National Center for Geriatric Health

* Amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe) Act

* Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act

* Amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA)

* Last Mile and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged and Conflict-Affected Areas (Gida) Schools Act

* Amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act

* Anti-Political Dynasty Law

* Presidential Merit Scholarship Program

The President also mentioned “other measures aimed towards strengthening social protection and uplifting the lives of the Filipino people.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)