Marcos calls for hope, unity, compassion on Easter Sunday

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos on Sunday, April 5, 2026, to embrace hope, unity, and compassion as the nation marked Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the culmination of Holy Week.

In a message, the President joined the nation in celebrating what he described as the “triumphant culmination” of the solemn observance

Across the Philippines, Filipino Christians observed Easter Sunday with deep religious devotion and joy, signaling the end of a week-long period of reflection, prayer, and penance.

The Chief Executive underscored the deeper meaning of the occasion, describing it as a symbol of “triumph over despair and renewal through faith.”

He urged citizens to embody these values in their daily lives by practicing kindness and embracing collective responsibility in nation-building.

“On this day, the empty tomb stands as a powerful testament that life conquers death and hope prevails over despair,” he said.

Marcos also emphasized the importance of unity in addressing the country’s challenges, calling on Filipinos to foster a shared sense of purpose.

“Let us build a nation where kindness is instinct and unity is our strength. For when we stand together guided by faith, bound by love of country, and driven by a shared vision, there is no challenge we cannot overcome,” he added.

The President reiterated his administration’s vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas,” urging Filipinos to work together in creating a more compassionate and caring society.

Reflecting on the spiritual significance of Easter, Marcos noted that the celebration has long served as a reminder that sacrifice and suffering can lead to renewal and hope.

“Across generations, Easter has reminded us that sacrifice is never in vain, that suffering is not the end but the beginning of renewal,” he said.

“In the Resurrection of Christ, we find an unshakable promise that God’s grace endures, and that even in our darkest hours, faith will lead us to the light,” he added.

Calling on Filipinos to live out the message of Easter beyond words, the President encouraged acts of compassion, generosity, and unity.

“As a people known for our resilience and deep faith, let us carry the light of Easter into our daily lives not only in words, but in action. Let us always choose compassion over indifference, generosity over self-interest, and unity over division,” Marcos said.

“Today, I call on every Filipino to rise with renewed purpose, unyielding hope, and a deep sense of responsibility for one another,” the President added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)