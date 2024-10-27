Marcos calls for long-term flood control solutions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned government agencies to come up with new and long-term solutions against flooding in light of the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine, which submerged various communities particularly in Bicol Region.

In a situation briefing after visiting Kristine-hit barangays in Camarines Sur, Marcos said many areas were still flooded, making it hard for the authorities to distribute relief goods to the affected families.

“'Yung problema namin dito, marami pang area na baha pa rin. Hindi pa rin mapasok na kahit 'yung malalaking trucks, hindi pa rin kayang pasukin,” he said.

(The problem we have here is that there are still many areas that are flooded. Even the big trucks still can't enter.)

“It's getting better but there really still are areas na kahit anong gawin namin, hindi maipasok,” he added.

(It's getting better but there really still are areas that no matter what we do, we can't enter.)

Marcos assured, however, that relief efforts will persist with all the food packs and hygiene kits ready for distribution in all concerned localities.

He said the government will continue to provide assistance until the victims have fully recovered.

The chief executive noted that the amount of rainfall Kristine has brought was intense, overwhelming the current flood control facilities in the region.

Local officials said that even the communities identified as not flood-prone were submerged due to the waters dumped by Kristine.

“The rainfall that happened with this storm is almost double of Ondoy…'Yung Ondoy nakaya pa. Meron naman tayong maraming flood control, meron tayong mga dike, meron tayong mga pumping station, meron tayong flood control gates. Pero sumobra lang talaga 'yung tubig, at hindi lahat ng flood control natin na dati naman ay nakakayanan kahit na may ulan... 'yun ay nasapawan because the water was just too much,” said Marcos.

(The rainfall that happened with this storm is almost double of Ondoy... We were still able to manage during Ondoy. We have a lot of flood control, we have dikes, we have pumping stations, we have flood control gates, but the water was really too much, and not all of our flood control were able to handle… it was overwhelmed because the water was just too much.)

“Huwag na nating asahan na hindi na mangyayari ito. Ganiyan talaga ang climate change, severe weather. This is the new situation that we have to deal with kaya harapin na natin at gawan na natin ng paraan… Hindi talaga kaya kasi never naman -- walang forecast na ganito. Ito climate change talaga ito. This is all new. So, we have to come up also with new solutions,” he added.

(Let's not expect it to never happen again. Climate change is like that, severe weather. This is the new situation that we have to deal with so let's face it and find a way... It's not really possible because there is no forecast like this. This is really climate change. This is all new. So, we have to come up with new solutions as well.)

Marcos instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to revisit the Bicol River Basin Development Program (BRBDP) as a critical flood control measure for the Bicol Region.

The BRBDP was launched in the 1970s as a geography-based development initiative for the Bicol region, primarily funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAid) with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Economic Community.

The project was however discontinued in 1986.

Marcos said the program was “very advantageous” to the community, designed not only to address chronic flooding but also to support farm-to-market roads essential for agriculture.

In response, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said they are expecting to complete a detailed engineering design of the BRBDP by early next year, with civil works expected to start by late 2025 or early 2026.

In July, amid the massive flooding particularly in Metro Manila due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and Habagat, Marcos raised the need for the country to come up with a comprehensive national plan on flood control that will cover several regions, noting the changing weather patterns that threaten communities.

The flooding in Metro Manila has prompted the Senate to conduct an inquiry where it was revealed that the country has no integrated flood control masterplan.

Due to Tropical Storm Kristine, 158 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity, in which the majority was in Bicol and Calabarzon regions.

The storm claimed 85 lives, while 41 have remained missing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)