Marcos calls for patience amid Asean Summit inconveniences

“Marami sa mga problemang ito ay hindi natin kayang solusyunan na mag-isa, kaya't napakahalaga ng Asean. Ito ang pagkakataon para sa mga bansa sa ating rehiyon na mag-usap, magkaunawaan, at magtulungan upang humanap ng mga solusyon sa mga problemang pare-pareho nating kinakaharap,” the President said.

(Many of these problems are beyond what we can solve on our own, which is why Asean is so important. It provides an opportunity for countries in our region to engage in dialogue, understand one another, and work together to find solutions to the common challenges we all face.)

Around 300 flights are slated for cancelation or rescheduling between November 13 and 18 due to the Asean Summit.

Over the past weeks, heavy traffic was also experienced across Metro Manila, particularly along Edsa due to lanes designated for Asean delegates.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has assured motorists that major thoroughfares in Metro Manila will remain open and enhanced traffic management measures will be implemented to keep vehicles moving and ensure convenient travel for the public.

In the cities of Pasay and Parañaque, tiangge vendors were asked to temporarily halt operations for security reasons.

Each of the affected vendors and workers were given P10,000 cash aid and family food packs to help compensate for lost income.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan criticized this move, tagging it as insulting and insensitive in order to hide marginalized vendors and informal workers, who depend on their daily earnings to feed their families, from the visiting dignitaries.

Marcos said a stronger Asean cooperation is expected to benefit the country in terms of boosting employment opportunities for Filipinos through trade and business expansions, attracting tourists, addressing rising food and oil prices, economic uncertainties, and security concerns.

“Ang ugnayan natin sa Asean ay napakahalagang haligi sa kalakalan, sa usaping seguridad, sa pagprotekta sa kapakanan ng ating mamamayan, ating mga OFW, mga negosyante, at simpleng turista,” he said.

(Our relationship with Asean is a vital pillar of our trade, security, and efforts to protect the welfare of our people, including our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), businesspeople, and ordinary tourists.)

“Kaya napakahalaga na magkaisa kami at makahanap kami ng mga plano at solusyon para matugunan ‘yang mga problemang ‘yan,” he added.

(That is why it is so important for us to stand united and find ways and solutions to address these challenges.)

During the 49th Asean Summit from November 16 to 18 where nation leaders and foreign delegates from at least 19 countries, including the United States are expected to participate, local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be given the opportunity to showcase homegrown products from the exquisite South Sea pearls harvested in the waters of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to authentic Filipino cuisine, attract international buyers and explore new business opportunities.

Among the participating enterprises are Davao-based Mindanao Pearl International and Salento Food Corp.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said they will also showcase the refreshing sweetness of freshly harvested coconut water, the rich aroma of locally grown coffee, and the distinctive flavor of Philippine cocoa as part of its initiative to promote Philippine tourism, local products and cultural traditions during the regional gathering.

At the International Media Center (IMC) housed at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, the DOT’s Philippine Beverage Station offers complimentary coconut, coffee and cocoa refreshments, introducing foreign journalists and visitors to the country’s diverse agricultural products.

Mathay said the three beverages form part of a broader Philippine experience designed to introduce international visitors to the country’s culinary traditions, agricultural diversity and tourism destinations.

“Noong nag-inspeksyon ako, nakita ko naman na napakaganda ang inyong mga naging produkto, yung mga ipapakain. Kaya tiyak ako na ito ay maaalala nila at ito ay magiging dahilan kung bakit sila ay babalik dito sa atin,” the President said.

(During my inspection, I saw that the products you prepared, particularly the food you will be serving, were of excellent quality. I am confident that these will leave a lasting impression on the guests and give them a reason to come back and visit us again.)

The DOT is also set to promote the country’s Philippine health and wellness sector through the Filipino traditional massage. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)